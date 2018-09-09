Reclusive Millionaire Warns: "Get Out of Cash Now"

Something strange is going on in the financial system.
And according to The Financial Times, it's about to send a massive flood of cash into the pockets of the most prepared Americans.
What exactly is going on and what does it mean for your money?
I recently met up with former hedge fund manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud — one of the most widely-followed financial analysts in the world.
Today, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a remote island off the Florida coast. And he's built a new life... and a substantial fortune... by sharing a series of eerie predictions. Many of which have proven correct.
In January of 2000, he wrote: "We are at the peak of most likely the greatest financial mania that will ever be seen in our lifetimes." Next thing you know, the NASDAQ fell more than 75%.
On November 1, 2002, he said, "I expect a real estate bubble to take hold. We don't know how far it will go. But it has likely just begun." You probably remember what happened next — home prices soared.
Then on Friday, March 20, 2009 — at the peak of the financial panic, he wrote: "You want to own stocks right now." Stocks have nearly tripled since.
But his latest prediction has caught many Americans completely off-guard.
Dr. Sjuggerud says, "Missing out on what's about to happen is going to be a huge, huge source of regret in the months ahead."
He told me, over the next year or two, there's going to be a panic — but not the kind of panic most people expect. In fact, it's already begun.
Dr. Sjuggerud is an intensely private man. But he was recently prodded by a friend — one of the most successful investment analysts in the world — to share the details of his stunning research with the general public.
I should warn you: What he has to say is controversial... and not at all what you'll hear from the mainstream press. But for the time being, you can view his presentation, right here.