Reclusive Millionaire Warns: "Get Out of Cash Now"

Steve Sjuggerud's latest prediction has caught many Wall Street analysts off guard.

Something strange is going on in the financial system.

And according to The Financial Times, it's about to send a massive flood of cash into the pockets of the most prepared Americans.

What exactly is going on and what does it mean for your money?

I recently met up with former hedge fund manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud — one of the most widely-followed financial analysts in the world.

Today, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a remote island off the Florida coast. And he's built a new life... and a substantial fortune... by sharing a series of eerie predictions. Many of which have proven correct.

In January of 2000, he wrote: "We are at the peak of most likely the greatest financial mania that will ever be seen in our lifetimes." Next thing you know, the NASDAQ fell more than 75%.

On November 1, 2002, he said, "I expect a real estate bubble to take hold. We don't know how far it will go. But it has likely just begun." You probably remember what happened next — home prices soared.

Then on Friday, March 20, 2009 — at the peak of the financial panic, he wrote: "You want to own stocks right now." Stocks have nearly tripled since.

But his latest prediction has caught many Americans completely off-guard.

Dr. Sjuggerud says, "Missing out on what's about to happen is going to be a huge, huge source of regret in the months ahead."

He told me, over the next year or two, there's going to be a panic — but not the kind of panic most people expect. In fact, it's already begun.

Dr. Sjuggerud is an intensely private man. But he was recently prodded by a friend — one of the most successful investment analysts in the world — to share the details of his stunning research with the general public.

I should warn you: What he has to say is controversial... and not at all what you'll hear from the mainstream press. But for the time being, you can view his presentation, right here.